BTS’ SUGA drops main poster for upcoming documentary SUGA: Road to D-DAY

BTS member SUGA has released the main poster for his upcoming documentary titled "SUGA: Road to D-DAY," which is set to premiere on April 21 at 11 PM KST on both Weverse and Disney+ globally. The documentary follows SUGA's journey leading up to his highly anticipated solo mixtape release and offers a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes aspects of his music-making process. Fans can pre-order the documentary on Weverse starting on April 14 at 10 AM KST.

SUGA: Road to D-DAY

SUGA: Road to D-DAY is an upcoming travel documentary that follows SUGA as he navigates through different parts of the world on his musical journey. Disney Plus Korea has been updating viewers with various details and snippets of the documentary on various social media platforms. Disney Plus Korea recently took to its official YouTube channel and unveiled SUGA’s personal greetings for viewers. The video begins with SUGA greeting his subscribers, after which he informs them that his documentary will premiere worldwide on Disney Plus on April 21, 2023. Throughout the documentary, SUGA reflects on the process of creating his first official solo album, and his search for his dream once again, and shares various little anecdotes. SUGA concludes by asking viewers to look forward to the release and bidding them farewell.

SUGA: Road to D-DAY | Main poster

BTS’ SUGA in 2023

BTS member SUGA, also known by his solo moniker AGUST D, is all set to release his debut solo album 'D-DAY,' which is the third installment of his popular mixtape trilogy, following 'AGUST D' and 'D-2' released in 2016 and 2020, respectively. The aforementioned announcement was made on April 2, and fans are eagerly anticipating the release of ‘D-DAY’.

From his collaboration with the Italian luxury fashion house Valentino to his role as a host on the web talk show 'Suchwita' where he discusses music over drinks with various guests, SUGA has had quite a busy year this time. Shortly after the aforementioned events, SUGA also surprised fans by attending the VIP premiere of the South Korean thriller 'Devil's Deal.' After the release of his album, SUGA will embark on a world tour starting on April 26, 2023, which has been highly anticipated by fans all around the world.

