BTS’ SUGA drops stunning first concept photo for D-DAY debut featuring the return of his scar

BTS member SUGA has shared the first pictorial look at his upcoming solo debut with the album ‘D-DAY’ and if this concept photo is any indication, it will be a fabulous show of talent. With the debut scheduled for April 21 alongside a music video for the title track ‘Haegum’ which is a traditional Korean musical instrument as well as the act of lifting a ban on something, an interesting release is expected from the BTS member. The album release will be followed by a solo documentary titled ‘SUGA: Road To D-DAY’ capturing the creative journey of the 10-track album.

D-DAY first concept photo

On April 17 at midnight KST, the first concept photo titled 'Being' for SUGA’s upcoming solo album ‘D-DAY’ was shared on BTS’ social media accounts. With this, fans have the first look at what the album’s release may sound like. However, knowing how secretive and creative SUGA can be, they could be presented with a completely unique record not related to the photos instead. The first concept photo sees SUGA dressed in a sleek fit complete with a vest and slicked-back hair. However, it is the scar on the right side of his face that has everyone’s attention. Very reminiscent of ‘Daechwita’ days, the scar has returned, promising yet another remarkable release from SUGA.

The following two photos show the other side of his face, as he shoots with the background of a police station. Donning an interesting detective-like fit, we wonder what awaits us this time.

SUGA’s solo debut

Being the fifth from the group to go solo, with only V and Jungkook left to take on their official solo paths, SUGA is no stranger to the solo world having previously released two mixtapes named ‘Agust D’ and ‘D-2’. It is known that ‘D-DAY’ will bring an end to SUGA’s Agust D with the possibility of the BTS member’s alias Agust D bidding goodbye for good. The star says Agust D’s releases were all somehow fueled by anger and he grew older, he got calm and found peace with many of the things he would rap about earlier. While the fans and critics like Agust D, the moniker may not make a return for a while.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Physical 100’s Choo Sung Hoon praises BTS’ Jungkook’s boxing skills: ‘He can debut professionally’