BTS’ SUGA drops tracklist for D-DAY: J-Hope, The Rose’s Woosung and Ryuichi Sakamoto collabs revealed

BTS member SUGA has dropped the tracklist for his upcoming solo debut with the album, ‘D-DAY’. Interestingly, the star has revealed collaborations with some very surprising names including fellow bandmate J-Hope, group The Rose member Woosung and the most surprising of them all, the late Oscar-winning Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto.

D-DAY tracklist

Shared to the world on 10 April at midnight KST, SUGA revealed an impressive 10-track list of songs that are set to be a part of his solo debut, under his moniker Agust D, marking the official debut for it. The tracklist premises the eponymous song as the first one, followed by the main track named ‘Haegeum’ (해금) which is not only a traditional Korean vertical bowed string musical instrument but also translates to the act of lifting the ban on something. It promises a revolutionary debut for the BTS member as he possibly lets go of something grand.

Collaborations on SUGA’s D-DAY

The third track is with member J-Hope named ‘HUH?!’ which is one the fans anticipated thanks to fellow rap member RM’s feature on SUGA’s last mixtape ‘D-2’. ‘AMYGDALA’ is imminent as the follow-up track with the other music video which was previously revealed. It is followed by ‘SDL’ and ‘People Pt.2’ featuring IU, the latter of which has already been released to the world. Next is ‘극야’ (Polar Night) followed by ‘Interlude : Dawn’. The most exciting one comes soon after with ‘Snooze’ featuring Ryuichi Sakamoto and Kim Woosung of The Rose. It will be the Japanese singer’s posthumous release following his passing away on March 28. The album will come to an end with ’Life Goes On’, a song familiar to BTS fans. The name of the track is the same as the group’s title track for their 2020 album ‘BE’.

SUGA’s debut is a highly anticipated one for it comes almost 3 years after his last mixtape ‘D-2’. ‘D-DAY’ is also set to act as the end of Agust D’s ongoing series and is expected to be his last before military enlistment. The BTS member’s singing, rapping, producing and other skills will be made public with the drop of the album on April 21 supported by a documentary of the journey of its creation.

