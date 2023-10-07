BTS’ Suga enters Spotify 100 Million streams club with THIS song, ties with EXO and (G)I-DLE

BTS’s second oldest member Suga who is currently serving in South Korea’s mandatory military service has achieved a remarkable feat on Spotify. As per the data from the world’s largest music streaming service, one of Suga’s songs from his solo mixtape Agust D has crossed 100 Million streams. The feat was accomplished on 6th October making it the K-pop Idol’s ninth song to join the lineup.

Suga's The Last streams past 100 Million on Spotify

BTS' Suga, well known for his fiery and lightning-fast rap verses, released his Agust D mixtape in 2016.One of the songs titled The Last from this album recently crossed the 100 Million stream mark on Spotify. This makes it his 9th song to do after Interlude: Shadow, Agust D, People, Strange, What Do You Think?, Burn It, So Far Away, and Daechwita.

Suga joins EXO and (G)I-DLE on Spotify achievement list

The recent development also made Suga join K-pop groups Exo and (G)I-DLE who already had 9 songs each in this lineup. However, in contrast to both EXO and (G)I-DLE, which are groups, Suga is the first to make the list as a solo artist. A few of the K-pop groups who rule the list with more than 9 songs with 100 Million streams are BTS with 61 songs, BLACKPINK with 24, IU with 15, and Twice with 10.

BTS’ Suga's recent activities

BTS’ Suga is the third member of BTS to join South Korea’s mandatory military services. Previously Jin and J-hope got enrolled after rolling out their solo albums. Suga's enlistment came days after he wrapped up the encore concert series, D-DAY THE FINAL in Seoul on August 6. In 2023, the Daechwita crooner dropped his latest solo album titled D-Day which is the follow-up to his earlier mixtapes, Agust D and D-2. Alongside, he also released the documentary SUGA: Road To D-day. The Haegum crooner was then announced as the global brand ambassador of the Italian luxury Valentino. Adding a feather to the hat, he was later declared as the ambassador for the NBA.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS' Jimin becomes first soloist to win TMA Idol Plus Popularity award, dominates global trends