BTS’ SUGA exudes mafia prince look in the latest concept photos for D-DAY

On April 17, BIGHIT MUSIC took to various social media handles to share the latest concept photos for SUGA aka Agust D’s upcoming album D-DAY and he looks absolutely stunning in the palm-leaf printed shirt, white t-shirt and ripped jeans. He exudes a confident aura as he is surrounded by ruins!

D-DAY:

On April 16th, SUGA posted the concept photo 'Being' version of his solo album 'D-DAY', which he will release as Agust D, on his official social media handles. The photo shows SUGA wearing a black suit. It is impressive to see SUGA exuding refined charisma with neat clothes and intense eyes. As the title suggests, the 'Being' version concept photo visually unravels the moment until the end of the Agust D trilogy with 'D-DAY', focusing on 'existence'. SUGA raised the expectations of fans around the world for 'D-DAY' by sequentially releasing the album's track list and concept photo, including the previously released song 'People Pt.2 (feat. IU)'. Agust D's 'D-DAY', completed by SUGA as a producer and leading the overall album work, will be released simultaneously worldwide on April 21st.

Previous teasers:

On April 14th, SUGA posted a video related to his solo album 'D-DAY' on BTS' official social media handles. The name of this video is 'Glitch Film', and it is a storytelling content that gives a glimpse of the atmosphere of 'D-DAY'. The 'Glitch Film' is said to have captured the identity of this album and visually maximised the afterimages of the mixtapes that Suga released under the stage name Agust D. 'Glitch Film' starts with the release day of the first mixtape 'Agust D' with SUGA’s narration. Then, scenes from Agust D's music video blend with graphic motifs, and at the end, the brand identity of 'D-DAY', the name of this solo album, appears, making people curious about the message of the new album. The speedy cross-editing and the screen composition of the data mosh technique (a technique of exposing faulty pixels by damaging the video) were expressed in a unique visual beauty.

People Pt.2:

'People Pt.2 (feat. IU)', a pre-released song from SUGA’s solo album 'D-DAY' under the stage name Agust D, is a harmonious combination of SUGA’s rap and IU's clean timbre centred around the boom bap rhythm. It is a pop R&B genre. With Agust D's sensibility, SUGA unravelled relationships and emotions between people that seem futile after passing but are constantly repeated.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BTS’ J-Hope takes to Instagram to share an encouraging message and his fresh buzz cut before enlistment day