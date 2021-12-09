BTS' Suga featured in Juice WRLD's posthumous album 'Fighting Demons'

BTS' Suga will be participating in one of the tracks of the late American rapper Juice WRLD's upcoming posthumous album, 'Fighting Demons'. Juice WRLD's posthumous album 'Fighting Demons' is scheduled to be released on December 10, 2021, which falls on the rapper's birthday.

According to the full tracklist for 'Fighting Demons' revealed on December 9, BTS' Suga will be featured in the b side track 'Girl of My Dreams'. This marks Suga's second time collaborating with rapper Juice WRLD. Back in June of 2019, BTS members Suga and RM collaborated with Juice WRLD for the 'BTS WORLD' OST 'All Night'. The song was described as a 'moderate tempo hip hop song with a 90's chill vibe' and produced by RM. It is the third single released for 'BTS WORLD' OST.

Juice WRLD, known as Jarad Anthony Higgins was an American rapper, singer, and songwriter from Chicago, Illinois. He is considered as a leading figure in the emo-rap and SoundCloud rap genres which garnered mainstream attention during the mid-late 2010s. He passed away on December 8, 2019, at the young age of twenty-one years old. His first posthumous album, Legends Never Die (2020), debuted at number one on the Billboard 200. Following his death, he received the 'Rap/Hip-Hop Male Artist' award during last year's 'American Music Award (AMAs)'.

You can check out the poster below:

