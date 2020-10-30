BTS: Suga feels music transcends all barriers; Jungkook says ARMY’s love & support keeps them grounded

BTS spoke to Indian media for the first time ever and revealed what keeps them grounded, plus what role music plays amidst the current pandemic.

For the first time ever BTS spoke to the Indian media in a candid chat with NDTV. While speaking to the news channel the South Korean boy band spoke about the current pandemic, how they stay inspired and grounded, plus a special message for their Indian ARMY.

When asked how the members are dealing with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and what role music plays in the current scenario, Suga responded with: “It’s encouraging for us to hear how our music gave people energy through a difficult period. I think the way to overcome this is to all pull ourselves together. I think more than ever, during this global pandemic, music transcends barriers, nationality and age.”

The band was also asked how they have managed to stay grounded after breaking several music records charts and earning the love of a worldwide audience, to which Jungkook replied: “These are some amazing things we still can’t make sense of! There could be various factors to us coming this far, maybe it’s our effort or timing, but we truly believe that the love and support from ARMY made all of this possible. That’s the most important thing that keeps us grounded.”

