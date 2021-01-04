BTS: Suga felt FRUSTRATED in the first 2 weeks of surgery; Shares thoughts on sitting out on performances

BTS member Suga underwent shoulder surgery in November 2020. The rapper reveals his thoughts on the surgery, watching the group perform sans him and how he spent the first few weeks following the surgery.

BTS member Suga had been away from the spotlight for weeks owing to his shoulder surgery. The rapper underwent the surgery in November 2020 and has been working towards recovery. Although fans did see him reunite with the other members on New Year's Eve, the rapper is yet to fully recover. While fans miss seeing Yoongi as the group perform, the Daechwita crooner has opened up in a recent Weverse interview and confessed he missed sharing the stage with the members as well.

Yoongi was asked his thoughts on watching RM, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook perform on the stage. The rapper said he could notice the emptiness. "We've been together as a group of seven for so long. Not necessarily because I'm not there but because something that should be there is missing?" he said. The BTS member added that though it has been just a month since the surgery, his absence on the stage is obvious. "But my doctors keep telling me that I shouldn't be impatient and in fact, many athletes get a resurgery when they return to the field without proper rehabilitation. So I'm working on trying to care less," he said.

The rapper confessed, "For the first two weeks after surgery, I felt so frustrated that I tried out new things. I even watched movies I didn't watch." The Bangtan Boy's watchlist includes Samjin Company English Class and music shows like Sing Again, Folk Us, and Show Me The Money 9. He added that Tenet is on his watchlist.

Though the rapper couldn't join the members on various occasions, a VR of the member was included during the group's 2020 MAMA. Detailing in on the act, Suga said, "There’s this 3D studio where we shot it. I shot, scanned, and acted there, but couldn't see the actual result at the studio. I thought a sense of displacement was unavoidable, and that was exactly the case. (Laughs) I acted normal because it would have been aired anyway even if I hadn’t had the surgery, but it seems a lot because it’s aired after the surgery."

While the surgery has kept Suga away from the stage, he confessed he's glad the surgery has been done. Suga said his shoulder had only gotten worse. "I couldn't even raise my arms," he recalled. The rapper explained that he had initially planned to undergo the surgery in early this year. "I had planned to get the surgery after the year-end stages, but I got it done this year (2020) because my doctors advised me to start preparing early for next year’s promotions and activities," he said.

"Apparently, it takes several months for a full recovery, but I'm trying to get better as fast as possible," he added. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

