BTS' SUGA gets emotional while singing on D-DAY THE FINAL concert's last day, RM as special guest and more

SUGA of BTS closed his solo world tour's last leg D-DAY THE FINAL on August 4,5 and 6 in the most grandous way possible. From special performances by his fellow members to his elder brothers from BTS giving him a surprise visit. The concert brought live the darkest tales by AgustD in his latest album D-DAY most impactfully for one last time. From going over and above for the set up production to giving special encore concerts the Haegum singer has given his best performances.

SUGA gave an emotionally powerful performance

On August 6, the finale encore of the Seesaw singer's solo tour he performed songs from his latest album and the ones he had released previously. What made a mark on fans' hearts was his powerful stage of Dear My Friend where he sang his heart out and shed some tears, given the song was one of the closest to his heart. During the song Snooze featuring The Rose's Woosung which is a letter for his colleagues and juniors thriving every single day in the K-pop industry, the singer could not hold back his tears. After his exemplary performance of the song Amygdala, he could finally be seen going through the door which could not open during the music video. Fans applauded his stage and praised him for every single song he sang whilst acknowledging the last concert to be the hardest for him to perform.

RM's performance at D-DAY THE FINAL

RM took the stage for a special gift for fans which was his unreleased song as he revealed it to be his last live stage before the enlistment. He clarified that the military enlistment would not be anytime soon and the haircut has nothing to do with it. The Persona singer also performed the song Strange alongside the Daechwita singer.

Jin and J-Hope's surprise appearance

Jin and J-Hope who are currently serving in the military, were on their leave and decided to surprise their brother at his solo concert. Later RM joined the two in the audience to enjoy the show, the three members were seen leaving the venue together.

BIGBANG Taeyang and actress Min Hyo Rin

The BIGBANG member Taeyang alongside actress and his wife Min Hyo Rin were spotted together at D-DAY THE FINAL concert in Seoul.

