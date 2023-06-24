BTS’ SUGA gives shout out to J-Hope during Agust D concert in Seoul; PSY makes surprise entrance

On his last stop of his first solo world tour Agust D D-DAY tour, he had a concert in Seoul at the Jamsil Stadium. Many fans went in to witness the artist himself and while they were hoping for BTS members to appear on stage, they got an emotional surprise. As he finished performing People Pt. 2, he gave a shout out to J-Hope for creating the choreography of the song. Hearing this, ARMYs got emotional and flooded the Twitter timeline with ‘SOPE’ (SUGA and J-Hope’s name) and reacted to the moment.

PSY's entrance:

Another surprising event was when PSY came on stage and danced to That That, to the delight of the fans. SUGA had previously surprised fans during PSY's concerts, causing an explosion of deafening cheers from ARMYs and PSY's fans. He returned the favor during SUGA’s concert. When they danced the last part together, it looked absolutely phenomenal. One fan said, “Yoongi’s smile when he was performing that that with psy PSY IS THERE” while another said, “PSY IS THERE OMG THAT THAT PERFORMANCE IS COMING” as he was noticed him entering the venue by eagle-eyed ARMYs.

The concerts:

After successfully concluding the North American tour, which began in New York, USA, in April and continued to Newark, Rosemont, Los Angeles, and Auckland, the artist also successfully held an Asian tour in Jakarta, Japan, Bangkok, and Singapore. 'SUGA | Agust D TOUR D-DAY in SEOUL' began with the solo album 'D-DAY,' which was released in April. mixtapes 'Agust D' (2016) and 'D-2, Over the course of his North American and Asian tours, SUGA performed 23 concerts in a total of 9 cities and communicated with more than 270,000 audiences. SUGA | Agust D TOUR D-DAY' once more demonstrated his global power as an artist. He became the talk of the town at all the concerts as he did something new every time. He also became a meme, by refusing to take pictures with iPhones and only Samsung phones, causing the fans to disguise their phones hilariously, which also made SUGA laugh out loud several times.

