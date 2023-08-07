BTS' SUGA goes viral for his highly awaited 7 tattoo reveal at D-DAY THE FINAL concert

SUGA's tattoo was finally revealed to the world after waiting for months. Fans were excited to see the friendship tattoos BTS members had gotten. Each member of the group unveiled their tattoos to fans as soon as they all got one. However, the Haegum singer hid it for months teasing the fans to finally reveal it on the last day of D-DAY THE FINAL on August 6.

SUGA's 7 tattoo revealed

BTS has played a very significant role in each other's lives after spending a decade together. They all decided to get a 7 tattooed to mark their friendship milestone after their 9th debut anniversary in 2022. The group members got tattoos separately and each one revealed to fans in their unique style, however, there was one who kept it hidden for the longest time. SUGA teased fans for a long time just to see their reactions, leading fans to turn themselves into Sherlock Holmes to find out where the tattoo could be located. As they got convinced about its position, they turned out to be wrong. This continued for months until the last day of D-DAY THE FINAL concert. During the concert, he casually said, "It's so hot in here" while proceeding to remove his jacket. That was the moment each and every BTS fan was waiting for, the '7' tattoo was finally unveiled. The cheers and roars in the audience got an amusing reaction from the singer as he waited for a full 20 seconds showing his precious smile. He said, "You enjoyed it, right?". His tattoo reveal was trending on Twitter as fans online could not keep calm after spending weeks to see a glimpse of it.

SUGA's Recent Live

On August 6, The Seesaw singer started a live video session after the concert as wished to speak with fans. Showing his striking visuals and charms the member opened up about his feelings as he had just closed his solo world tour. Fans wished to see the tattoo once again, they flooded the comments requesting him to show it again. He smiled asking, "What is the big deal about the tattoo? Why do you keep asking about it? Here it is!". He flexed his arm muscles to show his tattoo and went viral one more time for his iconic reveal.

