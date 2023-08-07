BTS’ SUGA gushes over Hwang Minhyun’s visuals, vocals and acting in episode 16 of Suchwita

BTS’ SUGA’s Suchwita released the 16th episode with ex-NU’EST’s Hwang Minhyun, which got the fans extremely excited! The labelmates drank beer and talked about their journey from trainees to debuting to creating solo careers. Alchemy of Souls star talked about how he began his life as a musician where he got street-casted and while the process was shady since it came at a time where street-casting scams were prominent. With the help of his mother, he was able to become a trainee with Pledis Entertainment.

Being in the music industry for 12 years, Hwang Minhyun sometimes felt like it hasn’t been that long since he still has a long way to go. SUGA also understood the feeling since he has been in the industry for 10 years. They get along when it comes to the love for music, being great composers themselves. When talking about his acting abilities, he said that during the making of Alchemy of Souls, he had to learn martial arts. At the time, the director told him that since he is a singer, his movements are too sharp and he had to relearn for his scenes. When it comes to My Lovely Liar, he said that his character, Kim Do Ha, is 50% of who he is in real life since he is also a neat freak and he needs to keep things clean. SUGA counters saying that RM was never clean when they were living together but as soon as he got his own place, he became an expert on cleanliness, which made Hwang Minhyun laugh.

Throughout the entire episode, SUGA was constantly talking positively about the former NU’EST member when it came to his vocals, visuals and acting skills. He was also like a good friend when he leant a ear to him as the latter spoke about his concerns as a singer as well as actor. It almost felt like he had a crush on the actor, with the way he was always complimenting him but who could blame him, Hwang Minhyun is good at everything he does!

