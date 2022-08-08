BTS’ SUGA had the perfect response to member Jin’s attempt at making fun of him

BTS’ oldest two, Jin and SUGA are a funny duo, and being born only about 3 months apart, they are very close to each other. Jin is known to take every chance to poke fun at his members and SUGA takes his only hyung’s humor in stride. So when the latter posted about a fun family vacation that he recently took, sharing pictures from his visit to his alma mater, Jin had a quirky message waiting.

As SUGA posed in front of the many boards writing, “Let’s greet first”, Jin commented on his appearance saying, “Why have you become so thin.. I sent pocket money (to your account) Buy some food for yourself and eat”. He wrote the same in a very friendly and adorable way, not meaning any harm to the fellow BTS member.

SUGA being his savage self had the perfect response in return, “As I checked my account, the money hasn’t come in though?”, implying that he has caught on to Jin’s attempts at being the cool brother and is in fact waiting for the pocket money as promised. Jin seemed to have caught on to SUGA’s tries and replied with, “I’m sorry”, stepping away from the bickering.

Check out the interaction below.

Knowing the BTS members, Jin probably realised how he very well may have to end up sending some money. He previously paid for SUGA’s birthday dinner in 2020 after being funnily tricked into it during a live broadcast with the other members and probably doesn’t want a repeat of it. Nevertheless, isn’t he the best older brother/friend to have?

