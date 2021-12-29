BTS’ SUGA has another fan: Portland Trail Blazers’ Dame Lillard extends love & support

The pair you didn’t know you needed, indeed. On December 29, professional basketball player Damian Lillard who takes to the field for the Portland Trail Blazers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) shared a video message for BTS’ SUGA.

In the video, the player more widely known as Dame, gave a shout out to the BTS member in response to SUGA naming him as his favourite basketball player. Fans have taken to appreciating Dame for his sincere words where he can be seen being honest about taking responsibility for being an underdog.

Dame Lillard can be seen admitting that a part of being someone with little chance in the world and yet prevailing over it is how people’s opinions differ from yours, which as fans would know resonates with SUGA’s thoughts. He extended his gratitude and love to the South Korean singer and hoped for a meeting soon. Check out the video below.

This comes after an interview was released on the fan community platform Weverse where SUGA was asked about his current interests and the rapper said how he prefers the underdogs over the big teams in the NBA and how he “lives for” the games these days.

The BTS ARMY have taken into account how SUGA would be over the moon watching the video message from his current favourite player, also considering the fact that he is a big basketball fan. His love for the game goes so far that SUGA has admitted to his name being an abbreviation of shooting guard which was his position in his own team.

