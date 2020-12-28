BTS member Suga hosted a VLive recently where he spoke about a number of topics and mentioned True Beauty. He also shared his hope for 2021.

If you are a K-drama fan, you would be aware of True Beauty. For those unaware, the Korean drama is based on a webtoon of the same name. The tvN drama stars ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo, Moon Ga Young and Hwang In Yeop in the lead. While the internet hasn't stopped talking about it since the first episode premiered, an ARMY member decided to take a chance and ask BTS member Suga if he's watched it. The member posed the question during his recent VLive.

The Daechwita crooner confessed that he doesn't even know what it was. "What's true beauty?" he asked before confessing he doesn't watch many dramas or movies. The rapper's reaction to True Beauty was enough to leave fans talking. While a few fans applauded the question, others urged the singer to give it a try.

Check out a few reactions below:

BTS: Suga has ARMY freaking out with his reaction to a True Beauty question; Shares his thoughts for 2021

when yoongi asked

what is ‘true beauty’

DUDE THAT DAMN SHOW IS EVERYWHERE ON MY TIKTOK FEED HOW COULD HE NOT KNOW IT IM WHEEZING YALL @BTS_twt #BTS #SUGA — babymochi⁷ (@jiminiecuddle) December 28, 2020

never in my life would i have expected yoongi say "what is 'true beauty'?" — gremlin⁷ (@mickeyickysuga) December 28, 2020

YOONGI TALKED ABOUT TRUE BEAUTY (THE KDRAMA) HE NEEDS TO WATCH IT IDC — may (@KOOSDOLLZ) December 28, 2020

did y'all really ask yoongi bout true beauty? JWHWHUWIWJIWIWJWJW and if he watch it then what https://t.co/0ebwRNxEwG — (@taedybun429) December 28, 2020

watch true beauty yoongi what are you waiting for — vic (@ysheliv) December 28, 2020

SUGA YOU SHOULD WATCH TRUE BEAUTY OMG HWJZHSIQDBSU — abegail (@flwrysk) December 28, 2020

While he might not know about True Beauty, Yoongi revealed that he was watching a few clips of Penthouse. The drama stars Lee Ji Ah, Uhm Ki Joon, Kim So Yeon, Yoon Jong Hoon and Eugene in the lead. He added that he has watched the Korean drama Sky Castle. The rapper added that he has one episode left.

Apart from talking about his viewing activities, Yoongi spoke about the upcoming year and his plans for 2021. The rapper revealed he wants to learn English. As translated by @BTStranslation_, Suga said, "What do I do in New Year? I need to start learning English. Ah, New Year isn't that far." He added, "I hope next year everyone stays healthy and the situation around the world gets better." He also revealed he is working on some new music.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: BTS: Suga REVEALS still unable to use left arm in latest Vlive; V surprises ARMY by gatecrashing Yoongi's chat

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×