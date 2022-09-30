BTS’ Suga interacts with Stephen Curry and tennis player Naomi Osaka at the NBA game in Japan

On September 30, Golden State Warriors vs Washington Wizards NBA match was conducted in Japan and BTS ’ Suga attended the match, leaving the fans excited for him! Stephen Curry came out to meet him specially, which was one of Suga’s dreams and the interaction itself was amazing. Another person who got to interact with Suga was a famous fan of his- Naomi Osaka, a tennis player.

The video shows them talking and complimenting each other, which was cool to see. Naomi Osaka has previously talked about being an ARMY so it would have been a dreamy interaction for her. Stephen Curry posted a picture of Suga and Suga with the caption, "It was an honor to meet you" on his social media handles. The meeting took place when Suga visited a training ground in Tokyo, Japan, where the Golden State team trains for the pre-season.

In a video released by the Golden State Club, Stephen Curry greeted Suga warmly and said, "It's nice to meet you. Me and my children, as well as the whole family, are your fans.” Suga smiled and replied, "It's an honor to meet you." They presented signed uniforms and BTS albums to each other and then left a verification shot and Clay Thompson and Draymond Green also exchanged greetings with Suga.

Suga, who is known for his deep love for basketball, previously posted a picture of himself holding a Golden State uniform on social media, and Curry replied, 'Let's meet soon'. Golden State Warriors played the opening game of the NBA 2022-2023 season demonstration game against the Washington Wizards.

The two teams will face each other again on October 2nd and then return to the United States. It is the first time in three years that an NBA demonstration game will be held in Japan after the Houston Rockets and Toronto Raptors played in October 2019.

