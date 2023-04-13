BTS' SUGA interviews Agust D ahead of SUGA: Road to D-Day release and official solo debut

BTS' SUGA and Agust D may appear to be two different artists, but they are actually the same person. SUGA is the name he goes by as a member of BTS, while Agust D is his stage name as a solo artist. Despite the different names, both SUGA and Agust D share a passion for music and a unique perspective on the industry.

SUGA and Agust D’s intimate conversation on music

In a recent video, SUGA and Agust D sat down with each other to discuss their perceptions of music. The conversation was candid and intimate, with them opening up about their experiences and feelings surrounding their craft. They discussed everything from their creative process to the challenges they face in the industry. Disney Plus Korea released a special video ahead of the debut of the documentary 'SUGA: Road to D-Day' on April 11. SUGA sat down with Agust D for a session in which they were able to interview each other and reveal some of the music principles they share in the video released on this day.

Insights into the minds of SUGA and Agust D

Fans of BTS and Agust D will be thrilled to hear the insights that the two shared in their interview. Both sides of Min Yoongi (BTS’ SUGA’s real name) are known for their unique and innovative approach to music, and their conversation is set to shed light on how they have developed their skills and techniques over time. They also touched on the importance of being true to oneself as an artist, and the pressure that comes with being in the public eye.

During the conversation, SUGA inquired as to why Agust D's music appeared to be more direct and unambiguous. In response, Agust D expressed that he has always been truthful in his music and doesn't consciously try to make it more transparent. He mentioned that he feels that he can express himself more deeply in his solo work compared to his contributions to the group's music. For Agust D, creating music is a natural expression of his identity, and he doesn't experience any catharsis from doing so. However, he uses his music to share his personal experiences and emotions, particularly those related to his struggles and trauma. He believes that this allows him to feel more liberated and has a positive impact on his personal growth and creative development, which is reflected in his subsequent music and albums.

As the talk continued, SUGA discussed his experiences as a music artist and living as an idol. He noted that for popular music, achieving good results and popularity is crucial. However, he emphasized that he does not limit himself creatively, as evidenced by his many songs with mature ratings. Nevertheless, when he produces music for other artists under his name, he prioritizes the outcome and considers the popularity of the resulting product.

Overall, the two artists had an open and honest conversation about their perspectives on life as musicians. Their candid conversation on music is a must-watch for any fan of BTS or Agust D and is sure to inspire and enlighten viewers on the art of music-making.

