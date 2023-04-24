BTS’ SUGA invites fans to date night at first ever solo fan meeting D-DAY: Movie Night on THIS day

BTS member SUGA has been putting in all his efforts for the success of his solo debut. Releasing the album ‘D-DAY’ on April 21 alongside a music video for the title track ‘Haegeum’, SUGA set the path for an eventful time with his fans who have been looking forward to his upcoming world tour. Ahead of the concerts, the BTS member has now announced an intimate event with the presence of his fans. A raffle will be conducted to pick 350 winners. The close fan meeting will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at 6:00 pm KST (2:30 pm IST) in Seoul, South Korea.

BTS’ SUGA D-DAY: Movie Night announcement

The ‘movie night’ fan meeting will be held with the concept of a premiere and will have a special performance from the BTS member. Fans have been asked to dress up for a ‘movie date’, increasing the excitement.

Check out the notice below.

“Hello from Weverse Shop, the official merch store.

You are invited to SUGA | Agust D SPECIAL OFFLINE EVENT "D-DAY: Movie Night", in celebration of the release of SUGA | Agust D Solo Album [D-DAY]!

"D-DAY: Movie Night" with SUGA | Agust D will be held in the concept of a movie premiere night. Fans are invited to enjoy special performances and hear the behind-the-scenes stories of the album and Agust D himself. And many more exciting programs are ready for you!

The dress code for "D-DAY: Movie Night" with SUGA | Agust D is "a movie date". Feel free to express your idea of a movie date! See you at the premiere of "D-Day"!

[Event Date and Time (KST)]

Sat. May 20, 2023, 6:00 PM”

A more detailed breakdown of the event has been shared on the Weverse Shop account of BTS.

SUGA’s solo debut

So far the BTS member has shared a deeper look into the creative process of his solo debut album through a documentary called ‘SUGA: Road To D-DAY’. He plans on releasing his next music video for the track ‘Amygdala’ on April 25 at 12 am KST alongside multiple other promotions that have been planned to bring an end to the Agust D series.

