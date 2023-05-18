BTS’ SUGA is Halsey's 'twin'; Singers’ social media banter is too cute for words

SUGA is currently on his first solo tour called ‘SUGA | August D TOUR’ in the USA and will then return to Asia for a few more shows. The BTS member previously welcomed fellow ‘Blueberry Eyes’ singer MAX to his Los Angeles show for a performance of ‘Burn It’ and impressed the attendees. His next guest was one that the fans welcomed with loud cheers and excitement. In a following show, Halsey took to the stage to sing ‘Suga’s Interlude’ with the BTS member during his LA concert.

Halsey’s post for BTS’ SUGA

On May 17, Halsey shared a series of photos dedicated to SUGA on their personal Instagram. She expressed gratitude for the fans who made them ‘feel right at home’. In the same post, she addressed the BTS member as a ‘twin’ and expressed their reasoning behind it being their smiles, shared interests, and even the same haircuts referencing when she did SUGA’s hair on his visit to their home which was captured for the BTS member’s ‘SUGA: Road to D_DAY’ documentary. SUGA was also seen hanging out with Halsey’s son Ender Ridley Aydin and their cute interactions left the internet cooing.

Check out Halsey’s full message for SUGA below.

SUGA’s reply to Halsey and their bickering

To Halsey’s adorable post for him, the BTS member laughed at being called a ‘twin’, saying, “twin??? I’m a year older than you” adding lots of laughing emoticons after it. Their banter further continued when Halsey replied to his comment right on the beat, “omg how rude of me to not respect my elders. sorry old man, ur right”, the sarcasm and their closeness were easily visible throughout the exchange.

BTS and Halsey’s relationship

The two acts first came together for the South Korean group’s first international collaboration for a title track. Their song, ‘작은 것들을 위한 시 (Boy With Luv) (feat Halsey)’ was released in 2019 and is the lead single from the septet’s sixth EP titled ‘MAP OF THE SOUL: PERSONA’. Since then they have continued to praise each other with SUGA producing and featuring on Halsey’s Manic album release with ‘Suga’s Interlude’.

