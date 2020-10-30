BTS: Suga, J Hope aspire to visit India after pandemic; RM wants to say 'Namaste' to ARMY in person

BTS members came together to talk about the Indian fans and confessed they wish to visit the country once the pandemic ends.

Like many other countries, BTS has a huge fanbase in India as well. However, the septet is yet to visit the country and host a concert. Fans have been wishing that the RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook travel down to the country and meet the Indian fandom. Going by their recent interaction with NDTV, it seems like the dream to watch BTS perform in India could finally come true after the pandemic. The septet confessed they would want to visit India and meet the fans.

As the members greet the fans watching with a Namaste, Namjoon confessed he hopes to say traditional greet in person someday. "f the time passes by, and when these crazy things all finish then we want to be there and see all the armies in India, and have this energy together, dance together, sing together. So we want to really, say namaste, to really be there and just give our voices in person," the Bangtan leader said.

Echoing the same sentiments, Hobi said, "We want to see our fans in India and show them our performances. We hope that day will come soon when this pandemic comes to an end." Yoongi added that the septet is as eager as the fandom to meet. "We heard that ARMY in India have shown us great love and support. We want to tell them that we are eager to see you too and hope that day will come soon enough," the rapper said.

