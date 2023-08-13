BTS' SUGA joins Taylor Swift, Adele, and Beyoncé with 2 albums topping iTunes charts in 100 regions

The musical genius BTS member SUGA marked his name in the history of the iTunes Worldwide chart as the first K-pop artist joined big names in this Western music industry to reach #1 with two albums in 100 countries. Renowned artists like Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, and Adele were the only artists who had achieved this feat until the BTS rapper joined them with his album D-DAY. Fans celebrated this feat by expressing their happiness and excitement at seeing the singer reach this milestone.

SUGA reached No. 1 on iTunes with two albums

The BTS member released his solo comeback D-DAY on April 21 breaking records and achieved another milestone on iTunes Worldwide by surpassing No. 1 in 100 countries. He is now one of the only four artists to surpass 100 No. 1 on the iTunes Worldwide chart with multiple albums. He is also the only male artist to join pop stars Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, and Adele to achieve this feat. The Haegum singer joined the Hello singer as the only artists to have two albums and their lead songs to chart in 100 countries on No. 1 on iTunes Worldwide chart with the songs Haegum from D-DAY and Daechwita from D-2, Hello from 25, and Easy On Me from 30, respectively.

This is a remarkable achievement for the singer as he is the first artist in the world to reach No. 1 with two albums and three different songs on iTunes Worldwide Charts in hundred countries. The B-side track People Pt. 2 from D-DAY joined Haegum and Daechwita to make this a moment to remember for both the singer and his fans. People Pt. 2 featuring popular Korean singer IU was released on April 7, and also recently received the BEST K-MUSIC award on KM Chart 2023 on August 11.

Other Achievements by SUGA

The Seesaw singer also known by the name of Agust D has marked his name in the history of Hip-hop music as the first rapper to exceed over 1,072,311 copies on the first day of sales. On day one of its release, the Daechwita singer surpassed over 1 million album sales on the Hanteo charts.

