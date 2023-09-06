BTS’ SUGA joins Taylor Swift as ONLY artist to have three albums reach 100 #1's on iTunes Worldwide

BTS' SUGA who goes by Agust D, his second stage name joins the league to become the only artist in history to have at least three albums reach 100 #1's on iTunes Worldwide. He joins Taylor Swift to become the only artist to achieve this feat. Taylor Swift has four albums - Reputation, 1989, Lover, and Speak Now which reached 100 #1 on iTunes Worldwide

Recently it was revealed that Agust D's three solo albums crossed 100 #1's on iTunes Worldwide charts. With this achievement, he became the only artist in history to achieve this milestone joining the likes of Taylor Swift who has four albums and reached 100 #1's on iTunes Worldwide charts. His albums that achieved this feat are D-2, D-DAY, and Agust D. Agust D was his debut mixtape released in 2016. Through this mixtape, BTS' SUGA conveyed his inner thoughts from his beginning to stardom. He then released D-2, his second mixtape in 2020 with lead single Daechwita. BTS' SUGA referred to this mixtape as documenting his 28-year-old self since his first mixtape release. D-Day is BTS' SUGA's debut studio album released in April 2023. This completes the trilogy of his previous mixtapes. If you haven't heard any of his solo work yet, you're definitely missing out on something called a masterpiece.

Recent BTS’ SUGA Activities

BTS' SUGA recently wrapped up his first solo tour called Suga Agust D Tour. He went on tour to Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, South Korea, and Japan. He was also announced as the brand ambassador for Valentino in January 2023 and an ambassador for the NBA in April. BTS' SUGA also released a documentary called Suga: Road to D-Day on Disney+ showing his journey of creating his first studio album D-Day. BigHit Music made an announcement through Weverse that SUGA had applied for the termination of postponing his mandatory military service and enlist to carry out his duties.

