BTS' Suga & Juice WRLD's 'Girl Of My Dreams' achieves THIS feat on Billboard's Digital Sales chart

BTS' Suga and Juice WRLD's heartbreakingly beautiful song 'Girl Of My Dreams' from the latter's posthumous album 'Fighting Demons' has achieved another Billboard milestone. On December 21, Billboard's Twitter page revealed that 'Girl Of My Dreams' was the number 1 song in digital sales this week, selling over 40,000 copies.

Before this, Juice WRLD's 'Come and Go' with Marshmallow and Suga's 'Daechwita' ranked second on the list! With this, Suga has become the second Korean act to debut at number 1 on Billboard's Digital Song Sales chart, second to his group, BTS, of course! Suga's achievements don't end here - Suga also broke his own record as the Asian soloist with the highest entry into the Billboard's Digital Song Sales chart with this being his 16th entry.

Not just that, Suga has conquered the US Spotify charts as well! With the release of 'Girl of My Dreams' by Juice Wrld featuring Suga on December 10, Suga managed to set a new major record on US Spotify. The song is one of the three title tracks of 'Fighting Demons,' from Juice Wrld's posthumous album. It garnered 1,149,184 streams. Congratulations to BTS' Suga!

