BTS’ SUGA, LE SSERAFIM’s Sakura, TXT’s Beomgyu, MAMAMOO’s Solar, SOMI: 5 K-Pop idols that are Pisces

Pisces are born from February 18 to March 25. They are the last astrological sign and are known to be soft and warm-hearted. The people associated with the sign are extremely creative, empathetic and sensitive, which allows them to understand other people’s emotions but also can be sensitive towards other people’s comments about them and spend time mulling over their emotions.

BTS’ activities:

The solo album ‘D-DAY,’ which was released by SUGA under the stage name Agust D on May 21st, is the main album, according to the most recent Billboard chart (as of May 27). For four weeks running, it was ranked 51st on the Billboard 200 chart. D-Day came in third for ‘World Album,’ eighth for ‘Top Current Album,’ ninth for ‘Top Album Sales,’ and thirteenth for ‘Top Rap Album.’

LE SSERAFIM’s activities:

According to the company, LE SSERAFIM released the music video for the B-side song "Eve, Psyche, and Bluebeard's Wife" on May 24 and made it available on the HYBE Labels YouTube channel. The delivered video is made out of significant level movement that demonstrates LE SSERAFIM's exhibition capacity and gets the attention. The gathering dance of the individuals fitting together wonderfully with the serious beat earned an intriguing issue among fans all over the planet just after the delivery.

Here are the K-Pop idols that are Pisces:

BTS’ SUGA

He is the rapper and producer of BTS and is known to be a ‘tsundere’- a Japanese term for someone who is cold outside but is actually warm inside. He cares for his members and does everything they ask without any questions.

LE SSERAFIM’s Sakura

The oldest member of the group, Sakura has been in the industry for a long time so she always gives advice to the rest of her group whenever they need it. She is dubbed the ‘mother’ of the group as she is always seen worrying over her members and making sure they are doing alright.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Beomgyu:

Beomgyu is known to be sassy and extremely up-front about his feelings but at the same time, he is a caring person too. He is funny and is always ready for a good time but he also hides his worries so he can help his members.

MAMAMOO’s Solar:

Solar is the leader of the group and is properly the mother as he spends time taking care of his members and stands up for them in every situation. Being the oldest, she has responsibilities which she shoulders well and hides her pain to keep the group members positive.

SOMI:

The solo artist is known to be outgoing and extremely funny. SOMI is easy to talk to and cares for the people around her. She works hard and is a diligent person.

