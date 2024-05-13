BTS' SUGA leaves an autograph after meal at restaurant marking first update in months since military enlistment; PIC

BTS’ SUGA enlisted in the military after reigning over the K-pop scene with a successful world tour around the major cities in the world. Unlike his bandmates, SUGA has been keeping a low profile since his enlistment, with hardly any social media updates or anything else.

However, a fan in South Korea recently noticed that SUGA’s autograph at a meat restaurant was hung above Jungkook’s sign on the premises while the BTS member was completing his military service.

BTS’ SUGA’s first update after military enlistment

SUGA enlisted in the military on September 22, 2023, after concluding his major hit world tour, SUGA Agust D Tour D-DAY, on August 6. The BTS rapper has been off the media since his enlistment, focusing exclusively on his military service.

However, recently a fan visited a meat restaurant called Dosan Meat which Jungkook had visited before, and found a surprising thing there. The fan noticed that SUGA’s autograph hung above Jungkook’s on the restaurant’s wall.

Since the fan was there in the first week of May, they deduced SUGA must have visited the restaurant not long ago.

SUGA's autograph at the restaurant marks the rapper's first update since enlisting in the military last September. Unsurprisingly, fans were happy to get an update from the BTS rapper after months of waiting. The tweet already has over 120,000 impressions within hours of posting.

More about SUGA

SUGA is one of the most dynamic and recognized rappers in the K-pop scene at the moment. Subsequently, the BTS member is also a singer, songwriter, and music producer. He has worked as a producer on his fellow artists' music, namely IU, PSY, and American singer Halsey.

SUGA, before enlisting in the military, dropped his debut solo album D-DAY on April 21, 2023, and embarked on his world tour SUGA Agust D D-DAY Tour with stops in major cities across the world, including New York City, Singapore, Rosemont, Yokohama, and Seoul.

Recently, a movie about SUGA’s Agust D D-DAY Tour was released in theatres worldwide and garnered over 10 million USD in revenue in just four days of release.

