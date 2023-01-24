BTS’ SUGA leaves for Paris Fashion Week draped in Valentino from head to toe; Will SOPE meet?

BTS member SUGA is the next to head to Paris following members Jimin and J-Hope who left on January 18. Since then J-Hope made an appearance at the Louis Vuitton Men's Fall-Winter 2023 Fashion Show in Paris on 19 January and caused hysteria as he is known to. The self-certified and member-approved fashionista of the group, he was the main character at multiple other events that followed. BTS members at Paris Fashion Week

Jimin and J-Hope made the headlines after taking the front row at the Dior Homme Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-24 Fashion Show on the following day as they led myriads of crowds with the former BTS member making his first solo fashion event appearance after being announced as the brand’s global ambassador. J-Hope continued to be booked and busy as he was next spotted at the 2023 Hermès Homme Winter fashion show as a special guest, blinding everyone with his beauty and star presence. SUGA leaving for Paris Now member SUGA has left for the French city on the morning of January 24 to attend the 2023 Valentino Haute Couture Show on January 25. His airport fit saw him drenched in the brand’s items through and through with a sweatshirt and bomber jacket combo over loose brown pants and white sneakers. He was seen carrying a green bag while a hat covered his longer than ever locks. The star shared a photo from his flight with an airplane emoji.

Earlier in January, BTS member SUGA was revealed as the newest brand ambassador for Maison Valentino along with becoming a part of their DI.VAs campaign. He is expected to meet up with F1 star Lewis Hamilton and actress Zendaya who are also the faces of their Maison Valentino Essentials range. Can we expect a photo featuring the three of them? Yes, please. Meanwhile, he is only one of the two BTS members whose brand deals have been revealed so far with leader RM expected to be swept up by either Bottega Veneta or Calvin Klein’s perfume line. Member V is known to be associated with Celine while Jungkook was spotted in Versace. J-Hope seems to be in demand as many brands could be possibly vying for his attention. Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jimin snapped with Robert Pattinson, David Beckham at Dior fashion show; J-Hope was most searched