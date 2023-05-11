BTS’ SUGA makes it to Top 15 of Billboard 200 for 3rd week; TWICE charts 3 albums for 8 weeks

BTS’ SUGA and TWICE have both achieved new milestones on Billboard 200, making history for K-Pop artists. SUGA has become the first solo K-Pop artist to spend three weeks in the top 15 of the chart, while TWICE has become the first K-Pop female artist to chart three albums in eight weeks.

SUGA on the Billboard 200 charts

SUGA has achieved several records on the Billboard charts with his latest solo album ‘D-DAY.’ Last week, the album debuted at No.2 on the Top 200 Albums chart, tying his bandmate Jimin's record for the highest-charting Korean solo album on the Billboard 200. This week, ‘D-DAY’ remained on the Billboard 200 at No.13, making it the first K-pop solo album to spend two consecutive weeks in the top 15. Moreover, SUGA has become the first K-pop solo artist to spend a total of three weeks in the top 15 across all his albums. The album also ranked high on other charts, including the Top Album Sales Chart, Top Current Album Sales Chart, and World Albums Chart. SUGA's title track ‘Haegeum’ also maintained its position on several Billboard charts.

TWICE making history

TWICE made history back in March as their mini-album ‘READY TO BE’ debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, setting a new record for the biggest US sales week of any female K-pop artist. The album has consistently charted on the Billboard 200 each week since then and for the week ending on May 13, ‘READY TO BE’ spent its eighth consecutive week on the chart at No. 185. TWICE now holds the title of being the only female K-pop artist to chart three different albums for eight weeks each on the Billboard 200. Additionally, the album maintained its No. 5 spot on the World Albums chart and re-entered Billboard’s Artist 100 at No. 62, marking their 28th overall week on the chart.

BTS and TWICE continue to prove their global popularity with their achievements on Billboard 200. Their success on the chart highlights the growing influence of K-Pop music in the US, and around the world.

Fans of SUGA and TWICE have taken to social media to express their excitement and pride in their favorite artists’ accomplishments. Many are hoping to see even more K-Pop artists break records on Billboard 200 in the future. SUGA’s three weeks in the top 15 of Billboard 200 and TWICE’s charting of three albums for eight weeks have made history for K-Pop artists. Their achievements highlight the growing popularity of K-Pop music and the increasing influence of Korean culture around the world. As K-Pop continues to dominate global music charts, we can expect to see more records broken and new milestones achieved in the future.

