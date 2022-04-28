BTS’ SUGA makes a surprising entrance in PSY’s ‘That That’ MV teaser; ‘He Looks So Good’ trends on Twitter

On April 28th, PSY's official social media handles released the 3rd music video teaser video of the title song 'That That (prod. & ft. SUGA of BTS)' of the regular 9th album 'PSY 9th', as well as the stills from the shooting site, and an interview video were released.

In the music video teaser video and stills from the filming site released that day, BTS' SUGA appeared along with PSY, showing off a style like the protagonist of a western movie. After producing and featuring 'That That' for PSY's 9th regular album, SUGA also appeared in the music video.

In particular, in the teaser video, PSY and SUGA enjoyed an exciting atmosphere with a lot of people and danced with excitement. With only a short teaser, the chemistry between the two people who have overcome the age difference is conveyed. The sensual melody also heightens the anticipation for the euphemism.

In another interview video, SUGA said with a smile, "I had a lot of talks and discussions with PSY. I was only going to write a song and leave." At this, PSY said with a happy smile, "At first, we met because we wanted to produce, then we started featuring, dancing, and appearing in a music video, one step at a time. Our Yoongi," he said, bringing laughter.

'That That' is a song that PSY and SUGA jointly produced and participated in writing, composing, and arranging. The addictive melody called 'That That' is contained in the charming voices of PSY and SUGA. It is expected to captivate global music fans. PSY will release his 9th full-length album 'PSY 9th' through various online music sites at 2:30 pm IST on April 29th.

