BTS’ SUGA meets Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry ahead of NBA game in Tokyo; Will he play?

‘Selfie of the year’, the Twitter account of NBA team Golden State Warriors tweeted with a picture of star player Stephen Curry snapping a selfie with BTS member SUGA . The basketball team is currently in Japan for preseason games while the singer-rapper is there as a special guest set to appear for their game on Friday at Saitama Super Arena in Tokyo.

A massive fan of basketball, the BTS member in fact derived his stage name from the ‘shooting guard’ position as a nod for his love for the game. Now, as he visited the team, he was gifted with a Warriors jersey of his name on the back and welcomed to the Dub Nation. Soon after, he was welcomed by Stephen Curry, the point guard for the team with a tweet complementing the gift and an invitation to meet.

Now, as the two global stars met, it was no less than a heartwarming moment for fans on both sides as they noted each other’s presence with appreciation. With a hug, Stephen Curry welcomed SUGA personally and mentioned how his whole family is a fan of BTS. “I’m a big fan, all of my kids and everybody in the family. It’s great to meet you,” the point guard can be heard saying to the BTS member.

The two proceeded to sign mementos for each other, with a Curry jersey for the BTS member and a BTS ‘Proof’ album for the Warriors champ. This meeting has fueled the rumors that SUGA may not just be attending the game but might also get down to business being a fan. It would be lovely to see him play alongside some of the best in the sport!