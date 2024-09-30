BTS’ SUGA officially charged with fine of 15 million KRW for DUI incident: Report

BTS’ SUGA has been officially fined after being charged with riding an electric scooter while intoxicated. On September 30, the Seoul Court issued a summary order, imposing a fine of 15 million KRW (approximately 11,200 USD) for driving under the influence.

For those who may not know, on the night of August 6, SUGA was found riding an electric scooter home while under the influence of alcohol. He soon took a breathalyzer test and was taken to a nearby police station for an initial statement.

On August 23, he returned to the Yongsan Police Station for further investigation, where he faced reporters and apologized before entering the precinct. A week later, his case was handed over to the prosecution, which subsequently indicted him and imposed a fine of 15 million KRW.

The rapper has now officially been fined 15 million KRW (about 11,200 USD) for driving under the influence. This amount matches the sum that the prosecution previously requested on September 11.

A summary order is a fine or penalty typically issued in less serious cases. If SUGA chooses to contest it, he can request a formal trial within seven days of the order. Previously, he was charged with riding an electric scooter while intoxicated, with a reported blood alcohol level of 0.227%.

According to the Road Traffic Act in South Korea, if a driver's blood alcohol content is 0.08% or higher, their license is immediately revoked, and they could face up to 1 or 2 years in prison or a fine of 5 to 10 million KRW. For those with a blood alcohol content of 0.2% or higher, the penalties are more severe, ranging from 2 to 5 years of imprisonment or fines between 10 to 20 million KRW.

According to a recent report from September 16, BTS' SUGA has celebrated an incredible milestone with his first full-length album, D-DAY. The album debuted at number four on Billboard's Best-Selling Rap Albums in the US over the past decade, selling more than 118,000 copies in its first week. This remarkable achievement places SUGA among a select group of artists whose albums have surpassed the 100,000 mark in initial sales.

Billboard's latest statistics reveal that only six rap albums in the past decade have reached this impressive milestone. Leading the way is Travis Scott's UTOPIA, which sold an astounding 252,000 copies, followed by Juice WRLD's Legends Never Die with 209,000 copies, and Logic's No Pressure at 172,000 copies. SUGA's D-DAY now proudly occupies the fourth spot, reflecting the significant impact and popularity of his work.

Additionally, Eminem's albums Music to Be Murdered By and The Death of Slim Shady follow closely behind, with 117,000 and 114,000 copies sold, respectively. SUGA’s remarkable sales figures not only highlight his individual talent but also emphasize BTS' ongoing global influence in the music industry

