BTS' SUGA on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Talks solo debut, NBA ambassadorship and more

After completing three successful concerts on the East Coast of the United States as part of his SUGA | Agust D’s D-DAY world tour, BTS member SUGA arrived in New York City for his highly anticipated solo appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The BTS rapper subsequently indulged in the most on-brand, full-of-pizzas conversation with Jimmy Fallon. From rightfully declaring himself as BTS’ finest basketball player to cracking a joke about his height, SUGA did not let the audiences have a single dull moment throughout the episode. While he never failed to maintain his usual, perpetually calm demeanor, he managed to make the audience burst into laughter more than just a couple of times.

On the show, SUGA made a stylish statement with his black baggy blazer worn over a funky white t-shirt and blue denim. His look was completed with a statement chain, which added to his already impressive style quotient. The outfit brilliantly complemented SUGA’s image as an artist with its dark tones and minimalistic appeal.

SUGA talks solo debut on The Tonight Show

When asked about his ongoing tour and his latest release, SUGA revealed that while he hasn’t exactly had the chance to see how well his album was doing yet, he was happy that ARMYs liked it. The aforementioned conversation inevitably drifted towards the famous duality of SUGA’s stage names. SUGA was subsequently seen talking about how he came up with the stage name Agust D.

SUGA discusses NBA ambassadorship

Jimmy Fallon swiftly drifted towards SUGA’s latest non-musical feat and expressed his curiosity about his role as an NBA ambassador. Answering, SUGA said that he himself was confused about what it meant. He then went on to ask “isn’t the NBA more popular than me?” SUGA’s question was met with an instant response where ARMYs excitedly told him that it wasn’t.

SUGA’s appearance on The Tonight Show also found Jimmy Fallon asking him if he knew how to actually play a Hageum. The guest-host then indulged in a hilarious series of trials and errors as they tried hard to play the instrument.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Suchwita EP 10 Highlights: SEVENTEEN’s Woozi on collab with BTS’ SUGA, producing 52 songs a year and more