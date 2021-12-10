BTS’ SUGA pens a heartbreaking verse for Juice WRLD’s Girl Of My Dreams on posthumous album

American rapper, singer and songwriter Juice WRLD’s posthumous album ‘Fighting Demons’ released on December 10, 2021, featuring big names like Canadian singer Justin Bieber, rapper Eminem and BTS’ SUGA. With a collection of 18 tracks spread over almost 54 minutes, the world came together like never before for this special album.

The BTS fans were surprised to note SUGA’s involvement in ‘Fighting Demons’ for the B side track ‘Girl Of My Dreams’ that unrolls an emotional story. BIGHIT MUSIC shared a behind the scenes featuring SUGA where he can be seen talking about his resonance with the late rapper and how he related with him. Ahead of the release, rapper Lil Bibby shared a behind the scenes image of SUGA in the studio and thanked him for joining the fight.

The song begins with Juice WRLD’s voice and leans into SUGA’s slow rap verse. The lyrics of his Korean verse, translated by a fan, read as below.

SUGA’s profound understanding of human sentiments and his deep felt portrayal of love is evident in the song and one can only feel it after listening to it with a dedicated ear. He shared a screenshot of the track on his Instagram account after its release. The song also received praise from fellow bandmate J-Hope who captioned it with thumbs up emojis on fan community platform Weverse.

