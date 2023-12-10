BTS’ SUGA plays cupid; fans react to Uhm Jung Hwa and Bang Si Hyuk’s recent interaction

Bang Si Hyuk, aka Bang PD’s latest gesture towards veteran K-pop idol Uhm Jung Hwa reminded fans of a surprising revelation she made on BTS’ SUGA’s talk show SUCHWITA and they couldn’t help but label SUGA as their cupid.

Bang Si Hyuk’s visit to Uhm Jung Hwa’s concert with coffee truck leads fans to address BTS’ SUGA as ‘cupid’

In a surprising revelation on BTS SUGA's YouTube talk show, SUCHWITA, Uhm Jung Hwa disclosed her deep-rooted connection with HYBE's founder, Bang Si Hyuk. The veteran K-pop artist expressed her desire to collaborate with Suga on a new album, but Suga playfully suggested Bang Si Hyuk as the songwriter, citing their past collaborations.

Uhm Jung Hwa reminisced about working with Bang Si Hyuk on major hits like Invitation and Come 2 Me. The bombshell dropped when SUGA unveiled that Bang PD was initially slated to appear on the popular variety show We Got Married with Uhm Jung Hwa, where celebrities simulate married life.

Expressing regret for not participating, Uhm Jung Hwa humorously mused about the alternate reality where she could have been a part of HYBE today. Recent events, however, reignited hope as Bang PD attended Uhm Jung Hwa's 30th-anniversary concert. He shared pictures on Instagram, praising her and expressing admiration.

Fans flooded the comments section and social media, playfully shipping the two and speculating on the significance of Bang PD's supportive gesture. Some humorously suggested Bang PD was "shooting his shot" with the coffee truck, while others playfully dubbed Uhm Jung Hwa the "HYBE mother" due to her close ties with LE SSERAFIM.

The unexpected connection between the veteran artist and HYBE's founder has fueled excitement among fans, prompting speculation and playful banter about the possibility of a unique collaboration. As Uhm Jung Hwa continues to make waves in the K-pop scene, fans eagerly anticipate the potential synergy between her, Bang PD, and the HYBE family.

About Uhm Jung Hwa

Uhm Jung Hwa stands as a prominent figure in South Korea's entertainment realm, earning the moniker 'Korean Madonna.' Commencing her journey as a choir member in 1989, she stepped into the limelight in 1993 with her debut movie On a Windy Day, We Must Go to Apgujeong, coinciding with the release of her inaugural studio album Sorrowful Secret. Her recent ventures include notable roles in acclaimed dramas like Our Blues and Doctor Cha. Notably, she joined forces with MAMAMOO's Hwasa, Jessie, and Lee Hyori in the popular ensemble Refund Sisters. In 2020, she showcased her musical prowess with the release of Hop In, a single featuring Hwasa and DPR Live.

