BTS’ SUGA postpones video call fansign event after ASTRO’s Moonbin’s passing

TRIGGER WARNING: Mention of possible suicide

BTS’ SUGA has postponed a video call fansign event that was scheduled to take place on April 21 following the announcement of the winners on April 20 following the passing away of K-pop boy group ASTRO’s Moonbin. The fansign event was planned in commemoration of SUGA’s official solo debut with the album ‘D-DAY’ which has been planned for April 21. There is no update if the album release will proceed as planned.

SUGA postponing video call event

The notice shared by Weverse Shop mentions the original schedule of winners' announcement on April 20 followed by a video call fansign event on April 21. However, both have been pushed, with a new schedule awaited.

Here’s the official announcement.

“Hello from Weverse Shop, the official merch store.

We regret to inform you that some changes have been made to the winner announcement and the video call fansign schedule for SUGA I Agust D Solo Album [D-DAY] Video Call Fansign. The winners were originally scheduled to be announced today, and the video call fansign was scheduled for Fri. April 21, 2023, but both will be pushed back.

We will provide you with an update on the new dates and the details of the video call fansign as soon as they are confirmed.

We ask for your understanding at this time.

Thank you.

All Things for Fans, Weverse Shop”

Previously, fellow BTS member RM expressed his condolences by putting up a black background Instagram story from his account soon after the news was confirmed. Singer-actor IU also decided to postpone her appearance at a promotional event for her upcoming film ‘Dream’. Similarly, other K-pop schedules including music shows have either been postponed or cancelled following the tragic news of Moonbin’s death.

About Moonbin’s passing

ASTRO member Moonbin’s demise was confirmed by his agency on April 20 KST after reportedly being found dead at his residence on April 19 at around 8:10 pm KST (4:30 pm IST) by his manager who is said to have immediately contacted the police. The artist’s family has expressed their wishes to hold a quiet funeral via his management agency, Fantagio.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ASTRO’s Moonbin no more: Singer and actor’s career rundown from Boys Over Flowers to subunit tour