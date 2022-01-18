BTS' SUGA reaches THIS record number of followers on global music streaming platform Spotify

BTS' SUGA poses for the concept photo of 'Love Yourself: Tear'
BTS' SUGA poses for the concept photo of 'Love Yourself: Tear' (Pic credit - Big Hit Music)
BTS' SUGA has been thriving with four significant milestones less than 20 days into 2022! BTS' rapper-producer boasts of 1 million followers on Spotify with his SUGA profile, where his original compositions and remixes can be found. His songs as a feature and with remixes reached a total of 500 million streams last week.

However, SUGA is his second profile to surpass 1 million followers. His stage name, Agust D, has already over 7 million followers, as of January 8. A day before, Agust D reached 650 million streams on his discography with his two mixtapes on Spotify 'Agust D' (2016) and 'D-2' (2020). 

Meanwhile, BTS members are soaking in the tremendous response they have been receiving for their webtoon '7 Fates: CHAKHO'. Before the release of the webtoon, it was revealed that ‘7Fates: CHAKHO’ will have a theme song 'STAY ALIVE', produced by none other than SUGA, with vocals by BTS' golden-voiced vocalist Jungkook. 

The much-awaited track is set to premiere through Naver Webtoon on February 5, 2022, at 11 am KST (7:30 am IST). Following this, ‘STAY ALIVE’ will be available on all digital streaming platforms on February 11, 2022, at 2 pm KST (10:20 am IST).

