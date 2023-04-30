BTS’ SUGA reacts as fans begin cheering for Jimin at his solo concert: ‘Focus on me’

SUGA kickstarted his solo tour with shows in New York, becoming the first BTS member to go on an individual tour. The SUGA | Agust D ‘D-DAY’ began on April 26 to be held in New York for two consecutive days, followed by a stop in Newark’s Prudential Center on April 29. BTS’ Jimin was in New York to attend the grand opening of Tiffany & Co.’s flagship store. And like the group members always do, especially Jimin, he went ahead to show his support to the older member on his tour stop by attending the show on the 29th.

SUGA introducing Jimin

A bit into the show, the ‘Daechwita’ singer introduced the fellow BTS member in the audience. And while the ‘Filter’ singer did not appear as a guest on his tour stop as of now, SUGA made sure to give a shoutout to Jimin. The younger one clapped and greeted the fans who cheered with all their might and welcomed him to the concert. Always a fan favourite, as the screams did not cease nor did the continued panning of the camera on Jimin, SUGA hialriously cracked a joke to keep his bickering relationship going with the star.

SUGA was quick to say, ‘Focus on me, this is my concert’, as he pointed as himself and smiled at the cheers from the crowd. After reveling in the loud support of his fans for both Jimin and himself, SUGA went back to his tour mode and continued with the fabulous concert.

SUGA and Jimin on live

Soon after the show, SUGA conducted a live broadcast to communicate with fans and had Jimin feature in the video soon after. The two once again joked about Jimin feature as a guest on one of the stops with SUGA courting the younger member openly for his appearance and the ‘FACE’ star shying away from any confirmations. They also spoke about the new way of support fans seem to have found, which the ‘Haegeum’ singer previously expressed his shock at- barking. Admitting that it was something new and fun, SUGA admired the fans’ efforts while Jimin agreed he was just as happy to see the fans enjoy.

