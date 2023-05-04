BTS' SUGA reacts to fan disguising iPhone as Samsung phone at Agust D tour: ‘Are you kidding me?’

BTS’ SUGA’s solo concert gained popularity due to some memorable moments that have gone viral on the internet, despite having performed only three shows so far. One of SUGA's concerts took place at the Newark Prudential Centre where he surprised fans with an iconic performance. While some may have thought that Jimin's surprise appearance was the most remarkable part of the concert, there were some hilariously unforgettable moments that captured the audience's attention.

SUGA being a true ambassador: Trolls iPhone

During his recent solo concert at the Newark Prudential Centre, SUGA had a moment with his fans when he noticed that many of them were using iPhones to record his performance. He picked up a phone from the crowd and exclaimed, "No iPhone, this is Galaxy." He even mentioned his preference for the brand during his live. Fans found the incident hilarious and took to social media to joke about it. One fan joked that they would "never come with an iPhone to Yoongi's concert," while another said they had to steal their mom's old Samsung phone to bring it to the concert.

ARMYs being creative and tricking SUGA

Upon hearing the news that SUGA had called out iPhone users at his concert, fans with Apple products started scrambling to come up with clever ways to disguise their devices in hopes that SUGA would notice them or at least find their efforts humorous. At his next concert in Chicago, SUGA once again engaged with the crowd, and an Apple owner's wish was granted when SUGA noticed their disguised iPhone.

Rather than persisting in his search for the right phone, SUGA found the disguised phone amusing and couldn't help but laugh, taking the ARMY's phone, even though it was an iPhone. He displayed the phone's disguise to the audience before returning it to its owner and continuing with his performance. SUGA shared with the crowd that he almost fell for an ARMY's trick. Some fans even confessed to purchasing new phones because of SUGA's influence, highlighting BTS's effect as an ambassador.

With SUGA’s concerts always providing a memorable experience, it's no surprise that fans are willing to go the extra mile to make the most of the experience.

