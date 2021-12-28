BTS’ SUGA reassures fans of his health personally; V showers love over Emily in Paris

The BTS members went on an extended vacation, their second official one, following the successful completion of their offline concert at the So-Fi stadiums. Member SUGA was diagnosed with Coronavirus on December 24 as he returned to South Korea after spending some time in the USA while RM and Jin tested positive for the virus on December 25.

Earlier, the worried fans heaved a sigh of relief after labelmate Lee Hyun updated them on member SUGA’s health. Lee Hyun seems to have made a text message to SUGA to which the rapper seems to have replied to it being like a cold and that his condition was good. However the ARMY’s concerns still stood and it seems like the BTS member decided to personally ease them. On December 28, SUGA shared an update on the fan community platform Weverse saying, “I am alright :) Don’t worry too much.”

Meanwhile, BTS’ V has hopped on the ‘Emily in Paris’ bandwagon just like member RM. V shared the scene from the second season of the popular Netflix where actor Ashley Park recreated the group’s chart topping single ‘Dynamite’. He tagged the series in the caption and added black and white heart emojis.

‘Emily in Paris’ reshared the post and lead actor Lily Collins also hyped up the same on her Instagram stories.

Previously, BTS leader RM had reacted to the scene by giggling and joining the cover. Fans are loving the interaction between their favourites!

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards'. Make your favourites win in the fiercest Hallyu battle here.

ALSO READ: BTS to reveal footage from LA concerts at Golden Disc Awards; aespa, ENHYPEN & more to perform