BTS’ SUGA recovers from COVID-19; BIGHIT MUSIC releases statement

At noon KST on January 3, 2022, BIGHIT MUSIC released a statement on the fan community platform Weverse, informing about BTS member SUGA’s full recovery from COVID-19. According to the statement, SUGA’s quarantine concluded as of January 3 at noon KST, and he is now able to return to his daily activities without exhibiting any particular symptoms.

SUGA had been diagnosed with COVID-19 on December 24, 2021, following his return from the US on December 23. The positive test results were said to have arrived during his self-quarantine, as SUGA had previously tested negative for COVID-19.

While quarantining, the BTS member had personally reassured fans by posting “I am alright :) Don’t worry too much.”, on Weverse. Shortly after the statement, SUGA posted on Weverse saying “cleared from quarantine” with a laughing emoji.

You can read the full statement provided by BIGHIT MUSIC, below:

“Hello, this is BIGHIT MUSIC.

We would like to inform you that BTS member SUGA has made a full recovery from COVID-19 and his quarantine has concluded as of today at noon, January 3.

SUGA who had been receiving treatment from home for the past ten days from Friday, December 24 is now able to return to his daily activities.

SUGA did not exhibit any particular symptoms during his quarantine and is currently recuperating while resting at home.

We would like to thank all fans who have shown concerns for the artist’s health as well as those in the medical field who are doing their best to overcome COVID-19.

We will continue to place the health of the artists as our top priority, and to vigilantly follow the healthcare guidelines.

Thank you.”

