BTS’ SUGA to release OST for group’s upcoming game ‘BTS Island: In The SEOM’

'Prod. SUGA' is officially coming soon! For the past few months, BTS had been releasing various content teasing the release of their upcoming game, titled ‘BTS Island: In The SEOM’. The puzzle game will officially be released on June 28 at 10 am KST (6:30 am IST), and will be bringing something immensely exciting along with it!

The game will include an original soundtrack produced by none other than BTS’ SUGA! Although no specific release time has been specified as of yet, fans are expecting the original soundtrack, titled ‘Our Island (Prod. SUGA of BTS)’, to be available to listen to alongside the game’s release. Further, the game’s description also includes more exciting news which reads “Only in BTS Island: In the SEOM! See Photo Albums with exclusive BTS photos to SUGA’s original soundtrack ‘Our Island (Prod. SUGA of BTS)’ ! Don’t miss the easter eggs hand-drawn by the members!”

Right from the game’s title, to its logo, its character design, and even its soundtrack, a lot of the little details included in ‘BTS Island: In The SEOM’ have been shaped by the group’s members themselves, promising a special experience for BTS’ fans, ARMY.

Previously, in a video titled ‘Message from BTS’ on the game’s YouTube channel, which included the pre-registration invite for the game, SUGA had shared, “In ‘In the SEOM with BTS’ you’ll find original content released for the first time and the game soundtrack I made myself.” At the time, he’d also shared, “I’m halfway done…[with making the OST] Please look forward to it!”

Since then, ARMY had been looking forward to listening to SUGA’s original soundtrack along with playing the game, and now, with the updated description for the game on the App Store, we finally have a name for the OST!

