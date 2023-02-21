BTS’ SUGA reveals official poster for upcoming solo world tour SUGA Agust D TOUR

SUGA has officially kickstarted the promotions for his upcoming world tour called ‘SUGA | Agust D TOUR’. This will make him the first member of BTS to go on a solo tour while the rest have only held single shows or made guest appearances uo until now. So far, it has been revealed that the famous rapper and producer will be performing at 19 stops with dates and venues for his Japan leg of the tour to be announced soon. Official poster for SUGA | Agust D TOUR

On February 21, the first official poster for the upcoming tour was revealed on BTS’ official social media accounts, where the two versions of the star stood staring ahead. As SUGA and as Agust D, the BTS member has brought forth various different sounds to the table. One very raw and the other very refined, the two versions of the BTS member reside within himself. The poster shows his Agust D side in denim wear with long hair framing his face while on the other end, as SUGA he is dressed in a black suit. Determined as ever, his eyes look resolute and ready to take on the challenge that stands ahead.

Schedule for SUGA | Agust D TOUR On February 15 at midnight KST, the official announcement for SUGA’s tour was made along with a timetable for the same. Starting off in the United States, the BTS member will first greet fans at Belmont Park on April 26 and 27, officially kicking off his solo tour. He will then continue to tour America with following shows in Newark on April 27, Rosemont on May 3, 5, and 6; Los Angeles on May 10, 11, and 14, and Oakland on May 16 and 17.

Heading to Asia next, his concert will be held at Jakarta's ICE BSD Hall from May 26-28, Bangkok's Impact Arena on June 10 and 11, followed by shows in the Singapore Indoor Stadium on May 27 and 28. Coming back to his homeland for his first shows at the monumental Jamsil Indoor Stadium, SUGA will meet fans on June 24 and 25. His tour will continue in Japan next, with dates awaited as of now.

