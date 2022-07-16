BTS’ SUGA reveals the reason WHY he was not at J-Hope’s Jack In The Box listening party

BTS’ J-Hope hosted a fabulous album pre-release listening party for his many friends, peers and acquaintances in the music industry a day before ‘Jack In The Box’ dropped. BIGBANG's Taeyang, SUNMI, singer-actor Uhm Jung Hwa, Tiger JK, Jessi, Heize, BIBI, Simon Dominic and other artists from the various fields joined J-Hope for the lavish bash. Moreover, his best buddies from resident group BTS were in attendance.

As RM, Jin, Jimin, V, and Jungkook showed their support for the release of Jack In The Box, it was the apparent absence of member SUGA that surprised fans. He is friends with countless people from the guest list and has previously always showed immense support for J-Hope’s solo releases.

So when J-Hope did a VLive broadcast on July 15, a few hours after the album was out in the world, ARMYs wasted no time in asking about it. Being the easy going person that J-Hope is, he very calmly explained that SUGA had high fever on the day of the party as well as a mild cold and discussed with him about attending. The two came to a conclusion that it would be best for everyone’s safety to have SUGA miss the event.

Soon after the live broadcast, the ‘That That’ hitmaker took to fan community platform Weverse to write about the incident. He expressed his sadness over not getting the chance to be present to lend his support however revealed that he has since returned to normal temperature and asked the fans to not worry about him while congratulating J-Hope for his solo album.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BTS’ RM, Jimin, V, Jungkook, BIGBANG’s Taeyang, Jessi, Cha Eunwoo at J-Hope’s Jack In The Box pre-release gig