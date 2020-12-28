BTS: Suga REVEALS still unable to use left arm in latest Vlive; V surprises ARMY by gatecrashing Yoongi's chat

BTS member Suga recently hosted a Vlive where he shared an update on his recovery. The rapper's session was gatecrashed by fellow BTS member V.

It has been almost two months since BTS member Suga underwent his shoulder surgery. The rapper has been away from the spotlight as he recovers from the surgery. Although his fellow members gave timely updates about his health, Yoongi hosted a Vlive today and spoke to fans about his health while also discussing a number of other things under the sun. As per numerous fan translation, the Daechwita crooner began by revealing that he cannot use his left arm yet.

However, he did joke that he could play Rock-paper-scissors. "I see your messages here and there.. you don't have to worry. It's just upsetting, right? I just can't use my left arm. I can't even hold stuff properly. Rock-paper-scissors was possible from just the day after the surgery *laugh*," Twitter handle @BTStranslation_ translated his statement. Suga also revealed that Jimin called him soon after he was done with the surgery to check on him. As the rapper digressed from the topic, the audio revealed that BTS member V gatecrashed the chat.

The singer told the ARMY a quick hello before Yoongi revealed Taehyung came in to flaunt his biceps. Taehyung informed the rapper that he had just returned from his workout session. "Ah, you're back after working out? Stop flexing your arms," Suga said, as translated by fan page The Tae Print. The Snow Flower singer then asked Suga to feel his arm.

[TRANS] I'm back after working out.

Ah you're back after working out? Stop flexing your arms

Try feeling my arm

Are you a Metapod? When I touch your arm you put strength into it.

Feel it right here. pic.twitter.com/7adgEj9Gka — The Tae Print—2 days to Taecember (@thetaeprint) December 28, 2020

During the chat, Suga also revealed that he received a call from Jin on Christmas. He said that the Moon singer called, wished him a Merry Christmas and disconnected almost immediately. When he asked Seokjin the reason behind the quick call, he reasons, "because it's Christmas." Suga added that he thinks the singer was bored.

