  1. Home
  2. entertainment

BTS: Suga REVEALS still unable to use left arm in latest Vlive; V surprises ARMY by gatecrashing Yoongi's chat

BTS member Suga recently hosted a Vlive where he shared an update on his recovery. The rapper's session was gatecrashed by fellow BTS member V.
88632 reads Mumbai
BTS V gatecrashes Suga's VLiveBTS: Suga REVEALS still unable to use left arm in latest Vlive; V surprises ARMY by gatecrashing Yoongi's chat
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

It has been almost two months since BTS member Suga underwent his shoulder surgery. The rapper has been away from the spotlight as he recovers from the surgery. Although his fellow members gave timely updates about his health, Yoongi hosted a Vlive today and spoke to fans about his health while also discussing a number of other things under the sun. As per numerous fan translation, the Daechwita crooner began by revealing that he cannot use his left arm yet. 

However, he did joke that he could play Rock-paper-scissors. "I see your messages here and there.. you don't have to worry. It's just upsetting, right? I just can't use my left arm. I can't even hold stuff properly. Rock-paper-scissors was possible from just the day after the surgery *laugh*," Twitter handle @BTStranslation_ translated his statement. Suga also revealed that Jimin called him soon after he was done with the surgery to check on him. As the rapper digressed from the topic, the audio revealed that BTS member V gatecrashed the chat. 

The singer told the ARMY a quick hello before Yoongi revealed Taehyung came in to flaunt his biceps. Taehyung informed the rapper that he had just returned from his workout session. "Ah, you're back after working out? Stop flexing your arms," Suga said, as translated by fan page The Tae Print. The Snow Flower singer then asked Suga to feel his arm. 

During the chat, Suga also revealed that he received a call from Jin on Christmas. He said that the Moon singer called, wished him a Merry Christmas and disconnected almost immediately. When he asked Seokjin the reason behind the quick call, he reasons, "because it's Christmas." Suga added that he thinks the singer was bored. 

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter: @BTStranslation_Twitter: The Tae Print

You may like these
Dear Oppa: A fan from India deems BTS' V her role model; Says she's looking forward to Taehyung's KTH1 mixtape
BTS: V teases KTH1 mixtape for 2021 as Jungkook reveals his hopes for next year; J Hope talks about Grammys
BTS singer V's fans adopt a European Wolf in the honour of Kim Taehyung's birthday and we are stunned
BTS singer V aka Taehyung's fans in China build a music school under his name for his upcoming birthday
BTS V's Vietnamese fans make donations to shelter housing orphans and displaced children ahead of his birthday
BTS: V reveals his ONLY wish for his birthday this year; Jimin reveals his wish for 2021 and it involves Suga
close