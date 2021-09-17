BTS’ SUGA’s ‘D-2’ reaches THIS milestone on Spotify under alias Agust D

BTS’ SUGA’s alter ego Agust D is back in the news with another incredible milestone! On September 17 KST, August D’s second album ‘D-2’ reached 400 million streams on Spotify, becoming the only album by a Korean soloist to do so.

The album was released on May 22, 2020, with the title song ‘Daechwita’. The mixtape consists of a total of ten tracks, ‘Moonlight’, ‘Daechwita’, ‘What do you think’, ‘Strange’, ‘28’, ‘Burn It’, ‘People’, ‘Honsool’, ‘Interlude: Set me free’ and ‘Dear My Friend’.

This was the rapper’s solo comeback four years after the release of his first album ‘Agust D’. SUGA collaborated with several artists for his second solo album including Kim Jong Wan of NELL, BTS’ RM and American singer MAX.

‘D-2’ ranked at No.11 on the Billboard 200 charts, No.7 on the Official UK Chart and No.2 on the ARIA chart, setting 3 new records for the highest-ranking mixtape in the US, UK and Australia by a Korean solo artist. The title song ‘Daechwita’ also debuted on No.76 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts and No.1 on the Billboard Rap Digital Song Sales Chart, becoming the highest-charting and first song by a Korean artist to do so.

Apart from his solo album, SUGA has also worked with several artists as not only a rapper but also as a producer including Halsey for ‘SUGA’s Interlude’, MAX for ‘Burn It’ and ‘Blueberry Eyes’, IU for ‘eight’, SURAN for ‘So Far Away’ and ‘WINE’ to name a few.

SUGA plays a vital role in writing, composing, arranging and mixing many of BTS’ songs alongside his solo tracks. The rapper has more than 100 registered songs credited to him by the Korea Music Copyright Association. He is a pianist and is also learning to play the guitar at present and is an incredible producer of hip hop and R&B music.

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jungkook hands over his 3.4 million USD apartment to older brother

What is your favourite song by BTS’ SUGA? Let us know in the comments below.