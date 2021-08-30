BTS Suga’s latest ensembles DESERVE to be bookmarked if you’re looking for street style inspiration

Suga from BTS not only has a phenomenal voice but also is a complete fashion superstar. The singer’s swag and suave compliments each look he pulls off and the idol is a complete pro at street style. Be it rocking basics or black-tie luxury, the icon can do it all. Today, we’re looking back at some of his most standout moments and trends that one can easily implement easily in their wardrobe for a killer street style like Suga’s.

All Black: All black is always a crowd-pleaser, be it street-style or runway. Suga not only amalgamates the best of both worlds but also elevates the style by ensuring that everything from his zipper to buttons and even the lining on his shoes is black, we are surely taking notes on all-black uniforms from this BTS member.

God is in the details: Suga is great at pulling off impossible ensembles, whether it black pants, black shoes, white shirt, blue coat or anything else, what takes it to another level is the idol’s ability to pair it with impeccable accessories such as bucket hats and undercoats.

Colour love: Yoongi loves an all-black outfit, but he can’t resist the charms of a colour blast outfit, and TBH it has its own charms. The colours play a crucial part when the icon matches them with his ever-changing hair colour, which makes a unique style statement on its own.

Summer swag: While Summer is still seasons away, we are reminiscing about seeing the Bangtan boy in shorts. What makes his casual shorts style runway-worthy is how he pair those up with his chunky sneakers, oversized upper wear, a fun backpack, and let’s not forget his headphones.

