BTS’ SUGA’s profile merges with Agust D, ARMYs speculate solo album to follow after J-Hope’s ‘Jack In The Box’

We can almost smell the comeback announcement! The boys of BTS have set forth their chapter 2 and it has been a rollercoaster ride so far. With impressive tattoo reveals and solo debuts planned, the BTS ARMY is in for a year full of exciting content and especially more music. Adding to the anticipation, on July 7, member SUGA’s two official profiles under the names SUGA and his alias Agust D happened to merge on Apple Music.

Soon, fans also noted that the bio under his solo profile SUGA was also changed to mention his features on songs by Halsey and PSY as well as gives a nod to his ‘lyrical solo efforts’ with the albums ‘Agust D’ and ‘D-2’, his two mixtapes that were released as his alias Agust D.

This caused a stir in the ARMY world as the two albums were also shifted to be made available under the name SUGA while the Agust D profile was nowhere to be found for some time. While the profile itself returned, the albums were notably still under the name of SUGA. This confusion has made fans speculate that a new solo album from SUGA will be released soon.

They come with receipts as the last time a change in the Agust D profile was when the image was changed to his poster of ‘D-2’ even before its release. What followed was the album drop that fans welcomed with wide arms. Moreover, the BTS members have already revealed that solo music for all seven of them is in the works. We think following the release of J-Hope’s ‘Jack In The Box’ on July 15, we can expect to be treated with another announcement soon after.

Is this the start of another announcement or a mere mistake? We await further updates. Let us know what your thoughts are below.

