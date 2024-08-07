New details about BTS’ SUGA’s drink-driving incident have come forward. The police officer who took the artist in has revealed that SUGA was complaining of knee pain while being brought to the police station. Moreover, he also said that he drank only one glass of beer and had been driving for a short period of time.

On August 6, 2024, BTS’ SUGA was caught by the authorities driving an electric scooter under the influence. Yongsan Police Station officially charged him for breaking the Road Traffic Act by drunk driving and revoked his license and imposed a fine on him. Moreover, the artist also admitted to the wrongdoing and revealed that he was unaware of the law. Nevertheless, he apologized to the fans for acting irresponsibly and promised to do better.

However, the police officer involved in the incident, who first saw SUGA and brought him to the station, revealed that the artist was complaining of knee pain. Moreover, he also claimed to have only drunk one glass of beer and traveled only a short distance.

Despite his claims, the breathalyzer test indicated a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) between 0.08% and 0.2%, prompting the police to initiate the revocation of his license. For an average male, a BAC of 0.08% typically corresponds to consuming 4 to 5 drinks within the past two hours, while a BAC of 0.2% suggests over 10 drinks and approaches the blackout threshold. The police did not disclose the exact BAC result.

SUGA was enlisted in the South Korean military on September 22, 2023, as a public service worker and will be discharged sometime around 2025. Ahead of his enlistment, he released his debut solo album, which was released on April 21, 2023, under his producer name, August D.

Moreover, the artist also released his solo documentary, Suga: Road to D-Day, chronicling his journey leading up to the release of his album. Additionally, he also went on his first solo tour, the Suga Agust D Tour, where he performed several shows in the United States. He also covered many other cities, such as Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, South Korea, and Japan.

