BTS’ SUGA savagely replies to fan asking him to speak in English during live stream

BTS member SUGA recently gave a sharp reply to a fan on Weverse who asked him to speak in English. The incident has sparked a wave of reactions among BTS fans, who have dubbed it the ‘Taehyung Effect’.

BTS’ SUGA’s live stream

SUGA connected with his fans following his show in Rosemont, Illinois. On Sunday, SUGA held a live session on Weverse and discussed the concert. He read comments and talked about how he felt performing, etc. What caught netizens' attention is his reply to a user asking to speak to him in English. It is by far one of the most common comments the fans do.

To this, he savagely said, “I don’t want to. I’m going to speak Korean”.

Fans’ heated discussions about SUGA’s response

SUGA has joined other members such as RM, V, and Jungkook in speaking out about the types of comments the BTS members receive during live streams. His recent response to a fan's tweet has triggered a new Twitter debate about appropriate fan behaviour.

The reaction from fans was divided, with some supporting SUGA's response while others were annoyed at the fan's comment. This is not the first time BTS members have addressed certain comments made during their live streams, with RM expressing disappointment, V noting repetitive questions, and Jungkook stating he would stop looking at the comments section. These instances have caused a divide between Twitter ARMYs and Weverse ARMYs, with some expressing concern over the behavior of Weverse ARMYs towards the members during live streams.

Meanwhile, there are still five nights left for SUGA to perform in the US leg of the SUGA | Agust D TOUR. SUGA has announced the Asian leg of his solo tour, with performances in Jakarta from May 26-28, Bangkok on June 10-11, and Singapore on June 17-18. He will also hold concerts at Seoul's Jamsil Indoor Stadium on June 24-25 before ending his tour in Japan. The tour follows the release of his first official solo album, ‘D-DAY’. Additionally, SUGA is the first member of BTS to have a solo tour, and during one of his earlier concerts, fellow member Jimin showed his support by attending.

