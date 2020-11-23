BTS: Suga says he's not fond of the culture where masculinity is defined by certain emotions & characteristics

In a recent interview, BTS member Suga spoke candidly about what society defines as "being masculine" and how we need to be more understanding of mental health.

BTS recently indulged in a very candid chat with Esquire as Suga, who plays a huge role in the septet's music production, confessed how lyrics about young people's mental health was mostly absent in Korean pop music. Hence, one of the biggest reasons why Min Yoongi started making music is because he grew up listening to lyrics which spoke about "dreams, hopes, and social issues."

Moreover, it just came naturally to him when making music, especially in BTS' first single No More Dream which shed light on the immense pressure put on South Korean schoolchildren to conform and to succeed. "There is this culture where masculinity is defined by certain emotions, characteristics. I’m not fond of these expressions. What does being masculine mean? People’s conditions vary day by day," the 27-year-old rapper questioned during the Esquire interview. Suga explains how sometimes you're in a good condition and sometimes you aren't. It's on the basis of this that you get an idea of your physical health and the same thing also "applies mentally."

Yoongi reasoned how some days you're in a good state, and sometimes you're not and while many pretend to be okay, saying that they're not weak, it's as if they're saying that's what makes you a weak person. The Daechwita rapper firmly believes that this mindset is wrong.

"People won’t say you’re a weak person if your physical condition is not that good. It should be the same for the mental condition as well. Society should be more understanding," Suga states.

Meanwhile, Yoongi is currently recovering from shoulder surgery and will mostly start rehabilitation this week.

