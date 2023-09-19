BTS' SUGA, SEVENTEEN's Woozi and more; VOTE for your favorite 3rd generation K-pop idol-producer

There are many K-pop idols who have shown their talents through vocals and dancing. However, some artists also produce their own music like BTS member SUGA and SEVENTEEN member Woozi. We bring you an exciting poll so that you can choose for 3rd Generation idol-producer.

K-pop idol-producers

BTS' SUGA is known worldwide for his rapping and songwriting skills, he is also very popular as the producer of the group. He has also produced songs for other artists like Epik High, IU, SURAN, OMI, Heize, PSY and more. SEVENTEEN is famous as a self-produced group as all the songs are produced by member Woozi, who is a gifted vocalist. SUGA and Woozi look very similar and have acknowledged it. BTS' leader RM is also one of the best producers in the K-pop industry. YG Entertainment group WINNER has some very talented musicians, member Mino is known for his producing skills. GOT7 member JAY B has also produced many songs for the group.

